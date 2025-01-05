Everence Capital Management Inc. Has $921,000 Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 83.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $601.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.72 and a 12-month high of $698.67.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.06, for a total value of $860,077.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,487.52. The trade was a 34.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.07, for a total transaction of $271,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,601.03. This represents a 6.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,545 shares of company stock worth $31,159,317. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.67.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

