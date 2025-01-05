Everence Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 242.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at $7,524.54. This trade represents a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240 shares in the company, valued at $314,820. This represents a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,351.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,238.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.13. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,115.64 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,256.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1,356.20.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 531.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

