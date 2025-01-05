Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,475,426.75. The trade was a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,873. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $61,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Exelixis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

