ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Sold by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division reduced its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ExlService were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in ExlService by 29.7% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ExlService by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.86.

EXLS stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $47.37.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.07, for a total transaction of $4,207,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,190,240 shares in the company, valued at $50,073,396.80. This represents a 7.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 3,645 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $160,562.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,580 shares in the company, valued at $642,249. The trade was a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,458 shares of company stock worth $18,720,514 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

