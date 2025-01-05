Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.43 and last traded at $107.86. Approximately 3,258,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,792,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 151,863,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,801,457,000 after buying an additional 395,218 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,194,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,777,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,064 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,794,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,235,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,308,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,719,296,000 after buying an additional 5,235,607 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,936,929,000 after buying an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

