Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (FRFHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 16th

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, January 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 15.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FRFHF opened at $1,382.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Fairfax Financial has a 1 year low of $904.98 and a 1 year high of $1,464.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,374.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1,250.04. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

