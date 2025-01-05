Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 17000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Falcon Gold

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.