Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 75,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 75,423 shares.The stock last traded at $97.07 and had previously closed at $96.31.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3,552.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

