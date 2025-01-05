Fielmann Group (FRA:FIE) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

Fielmann Group AG (FRA:FIE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as €41.35 ($42.63) and last traded at €41.35 ($42.63). Approximately 58,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.80 ($43.09).

Fielmann Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is €41.44 and its 200-day moving average is €42.91.

About Fielmann Group

(Get Free Report)

Fielmann Group AG provides optical and hearing aid services in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It manufactures and sells visual aids mainly glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, accessories, hearing aids systems and its accessories, as well as personal protective equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.