Financial Review: Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) versus Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Alight and Chykingyoung Investment Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.95% 5.61% 2.52% Chykingyoung Investment Development -369.33% N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Alight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.5% of Chykingyoung Investment Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Alight has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chykingyoung Investment Development has a beta of 5.01, indicating that its share price is 401% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alight and Chykingyoung Investment Development”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.36 billion 1.10 -$345.00 million ($0.48) -14.15 Chykingyoung Investment Development $840,000.00 277.47 -$46.77 million N/A N/A

Chykingyoung Investment Development has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alight and Chykingyoung Investment Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 1 8 0 2.89 Chykingyoung Investment Development 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alight presently has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 59.55%. Given Alight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than Chykingyoung Investment Development.

Summary

Alight beats Chykingyoung Investment Development on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The company provides Alight Worklife, an intuitive, cloud-based employee engagement platform. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2020 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About Chykingyoung Investment Development

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc., provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

