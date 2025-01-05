Financial Review: Innovex International (NYSE:INVX) versus Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Innovex International has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Innovex International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovex International 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innovex International and Profire Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Innovex International presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.81%. Profire Energy has a consensus price target of $2.55, indicating a potential upside of 0.39%. Given Innovex International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Innovex International is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Innovex International and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovex International 12.31% -0.73% -0.61% Profire Energy 14.86% 15.12% 13.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innovex International and Profire Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovex International $550.34 million 1.82 $600,000.00 $1.41 10.55 Profire Energy $60.02 million 1.96 $10.78 million $0.18 14.11

Profire Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovex International. Innovex International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Profire Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Profire Energy beats Innovex International on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovex International

Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc. designs, manufactures and installs mission-critical drilling & deployment, well construction, completion, production and fishing & intervention solutions to support upstream onshore and offshore activities. Innovex Downhole Solutions Inc., formerly known as Dril-Quip, is based in HOUSTON.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc., a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. Profire Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

