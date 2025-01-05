Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Up 0.3% – What’s Next?

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.10. 4,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 1,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Firan Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.46 million for the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells aerospace and defense electronic products and subsystems in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. The company operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. It offers semi additive process technologies, high density interconnect products, high temperature rigid flex printed, RF boards, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

