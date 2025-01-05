First Property Group (LON:FPO) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 75845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

First Property Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16. The stock has a market cap of £20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Property Group news, insider Ben Habib purchased 354,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £53,136 ($66,007.45). 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is an award winning property fund manager and investor with operations in the United Kingdom and Central Europe. The Group’s focus is on higher yielding commercial property with sustainable cash flows. The company is flexible and takes an active approach to asset management. Its earnings are derived from:

1.

