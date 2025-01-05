First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 507,627 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 480,984 shares.The stock last traded at $54.22 and had previously closed at $53.99.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 167,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $93,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,384,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

About First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

