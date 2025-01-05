First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.17 and last traded at $117.17. Approximately 13,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4657 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 902,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,753,000 after buying an additional 42,038 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 9,554.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,938 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 184,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after buying an additional 182,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

