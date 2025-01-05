First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $117.17 and last traded at $117.17. Approximately 13,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 20,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.77.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.4657 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
