First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.56. Approximately 8,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 521,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,379,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $5,558,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 190.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,079 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

