First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Trading 1.6% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report) rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $81.67 and last traded at $81.56. Approximately 8,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.25.
The stock has a market capitalization of $379.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average is $79.01.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
