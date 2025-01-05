First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.20. Approximately 4,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 9,205.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 193,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 191,479 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $201,000.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

