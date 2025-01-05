First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Trading 1.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $94.37 and last traded at $94.20. Approximately 4,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 4,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.00.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $113.04 million, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.98.
First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.2056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
About First Trust NASDAQ 100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund
The First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (QQXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Ex-Tech Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of NASDAQ 100 stocks that excludes technology companies. QQXT was launched on Feb 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
