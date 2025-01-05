First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 277,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 71,323 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $88.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
