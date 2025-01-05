First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 277,914 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 290% from the previous session’s volume of 71,323 shares.The stock last traded at $88.88 and had previously closed at $88.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $442.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.32.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1657 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $123,000.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

