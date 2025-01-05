First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $55.18. Approximately 9,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

Get First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $614,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $886,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 289,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.