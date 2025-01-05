First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Trading 1% Higher – Here’s Why

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $55.18. Approximately 9,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 54,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.64.
The company has a market capitalization of $162.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.5443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FYT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of securities pulled from the NASDAQ US 700 Small Cap Index that are rescreened and weighted based on a tiered process. FYT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
