First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 67,952 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 72,462 shares.The stock last traded at $101.91 and had previously closed at $101.41.

First Trust Water ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 694,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after purchasing an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after buying an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth $4,063,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

