FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 45,092 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 33,908 shares.The stock last traded at $23.29 and had previously closed at $23.16.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The stock has a market cap of $541.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQDF. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 173.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

