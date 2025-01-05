Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.62 and last traded at $83.78, with a volume of 19887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.33.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fomento Económico Mexicano
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 61.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.
About Fomento Económico Mexicano
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
