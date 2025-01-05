Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.76 and last traded at $9.73. Approximately 22,913,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 42,266,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Several research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

