Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 115,453 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 174,245 shares.The stock last traded at $26.26 and had previously closed at $26.14.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $706.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 12,439.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 537,769 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,015,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 116,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

