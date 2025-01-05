Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 70,389 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 29,450 shares.The stock last traded at $51.87 and had previously closed at $51.31.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 587.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 27,337 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,695,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 86.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF during the third quarter worth $261,000.

About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

