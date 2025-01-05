Fraport (FRA:FRA) Shares Up 1.4% – Still a Buy?

Fraport AG (FRA:FRA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €59.75 ($61.60) and last traded at €59.70 ($61.55). 144,967 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €58.90 ($60.72).

The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is €49.07.

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

