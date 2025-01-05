GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $23.45. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $23.25, with a volume of 1,562 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.90. The company has a market cap of $585.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.96.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. GAMCO Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
