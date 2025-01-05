GAMMA Investing LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 83.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after buying an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.38, for a total value of $1,237,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,455,315.24. The trade was a 3.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $2,160,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,613,187.30. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,601 shares of company stock worth $40,755,368. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.63.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $359.02 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.90. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 703.97, a P/E/G ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.11.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

