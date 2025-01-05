GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 1,170 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $284,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,711,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,592 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,168.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,161,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,049 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 341.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 709,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 548,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 695.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after buying an additional 487,880 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.59.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $112.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.01. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.56 and a 12-month high of $120.71.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

