Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1050781 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $555.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at $337,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 473.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 72,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

