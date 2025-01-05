GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY) Shares Up 3.7% – Time to Buy?

GEMALTO NV/S (OTCMKTS:GTOMY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.11 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
GEMALTO NV/S Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.11.
About GEMALTO NV/S
Gemalto N.V. provides digital security products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Identity, IoT & Cybersecurity; and Smartcards & Issuance. It designs security solutions to governments, industrial companies, and enterprises; and ePassports, border and visa management, biometrics, ID and health cards, voter and vehicle registration, drivers' licenses, and eGovernment support services.
