Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Shares Down 9.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Free Report) dropped 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 66.47 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 67 ($0.83). Approximately 594,971 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 433,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.70 ($0.92).

Genel Energy Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £177.40 million, a P/E ratio of -711.11, a PEG ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.32, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.87.

About Genel Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.