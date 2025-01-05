Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 430,267 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 315,785 shares.The stock last traded at $2.34 and had previously closed at $2.11.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GETY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Getty Images has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35.

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 8,243 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $33,054.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,795,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,278,603.63. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $27,152.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,034 shares in the company, valued at $574,274.80. This trade represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,266,876 shares of company stock valued at $10,629,182. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 88,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 466,521 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Getty Images by 12.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Getty Images in the second quarter worth $910,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Getty Images by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

