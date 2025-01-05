Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading 0.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.99 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 2,734 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.77.

Global X MSCI Norway ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Global X MSCI Norway ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,344,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI Norway ETF

The Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Norway IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Norwegian stocks. NORW was launched on Nov 9, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.