Goodfellow (TSE:GDL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Goodfellow Inc. (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$12.96 and last traded at C$13.00, with a volume of 5016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.10.

Goodfellow Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$110.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.00.

Goodfellow (TSE:GDL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$139.67 million during the quarter. Goodfellow had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 2.56%.

Goodfellow Cuts Dividend

Goodfellow Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Goodfellow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Goodfellow Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials, and floor coverings in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It is also involved in the remanufacturing and distribution of lumber and wood products. The company's decking products include accessories, composite, framing, and wood products for outdoor spaces; and flooring products, such as comfort core, engineered wood, hardwood, laminates, sub-floors and accessories, planks and tiles, and stone product composite.

