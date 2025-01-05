GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 684,247 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 781,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$48.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50.

About GoviEx Uranium

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

Further Reading

