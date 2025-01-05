GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Trading Up 33.3% – Still a Buy?

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 580,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 759,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
GoviEx Uranium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About GoviEx Uranium
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GoviEx Uranium
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Cold Front, Hot Stocks: Diesel Prices Propel Energy Leaders
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Sustainable and Successful: 3 Climate ETFs Beating the Market
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Quantum Opportunity: Skywater Technology’s Long-Term Potential
Receive News & Ratings for GoviEx Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoviEx Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.