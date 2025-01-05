Graham (NYSE:GHM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 39712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.

Graham Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Graham Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 285.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Graham during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Graham by 36.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graham by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of Graham by 5.7% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

