Graham (NYSE:GHM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.61 and last traded at $47.05, with a volume of 39712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.14.
The stock has a market capitalization of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of 66.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68.
Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $53.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.50 million. Graham had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.
