Greg D. Bertrand Sells 48,027 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 48,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $3,698,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $4,335,408. This represents a 46.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.18. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.03 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1,240.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Melius Research raised Sysco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Get Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.