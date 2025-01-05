Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.44. Approximately 4,211 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.20.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Announces Dividend

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.