Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 162,268 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 112,670 shares.The stock last traded at $33.32 and had previously closed at $33.36.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,994,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,134,000 after purchasing an additional 352,787 shares during the period. MCIA Inc purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,155,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 845,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,518,000 after buying an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 832,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after buying an additional 69,513 shares during the period.

About Hartford Total Return Bond ETF

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

