Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 112900656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

Haydale Graphene Industries Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.09.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It offers inks and coatings, resins, and fluids and masterbatches for use in composites and polymers; masterbatch and pre-preg composites, elastomers, and other nanomaterials; ceramycGuard, and advanced consulting services.

