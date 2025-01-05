HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Trading Down 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $106.89 and last traded at $109.95. 121,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 102,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.47.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in HCI Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in HCI Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

