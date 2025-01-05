Head-To-Head Analysis: Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) & reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Maui Land & Pineapple, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 0.00

reAlpha Tech presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.16%. Given reAlpha Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe reAlpha Tech is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.9% of reAlpha Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.7% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -2,035.17% -45.22% -36.74% Maui Land & Pineapple -40.09% -14.23% -11.37%

Risk and Volatility

reAlpha Tech has a beta of -8.06, suggesting that its stock price is 906% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Maui Land & Pineapple”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $321,095.00 324.25 N/A N/A N/A Maui Land & Pineapple $12.20 million 33.76 -$3.08 million ($0.23) -91.17

reAlpha Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

(Get Free Report)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, managing, developing, and selling residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Land Development & Sales, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and sale of real estate inventory. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also manages ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. It owns approximately 22,300 acres of land and 268,000 square feet of commercial property on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was incorporated in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.