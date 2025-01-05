Head-To-Head Comparison: EQT (NYSE:EQT) vs. The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and EQT”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EQT $4.79 billion 5.86 $1.74 billion $0.84 55.98

Insider and Institutional Ownership

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than The American Energy Group.

90.8% of EQT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of EQT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for The American Energy Group and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 EQT 0 7 11 0 2.61

EQT has a consensus target price of $47.78, indicating a potential upside of 1.61%. Given EQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A EQT 5.52% 3.74% 2.12%

Summary

EQT beats The American Energy Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group, Ltd. operates as an energy resource royalty company. The company holds 18% interest in the Yasin (2768-7) Block in Pakistan; and interests in two oil and gas leases in Galveston County, Texas. It also holds a 2.5% working interest in the Sanjawi Block No. 3068-2, Zone II that covers an area of 2,258 square kilometer located in Baluchistan Province; and Zamzama North Block No. 2667-8, Zone III that covers an area of 1,229 square kilometer located in Sindh Province. The company was formerly known as Belize-American Corp. Internationale and changed its name to The American Energy Group, Ltd. in November 1994. The American Energy Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

