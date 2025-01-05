Head to Head Contrast: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) & Euronav (NYSE:CMBT)

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StealthGas has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and StealthGas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav 117.02% 22.29% 10.17% StealthGas 40.87% 11.36% 9.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Euronav and StealthGas”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $982.85 million 2.01 $858.03 million $5.93 1.71 StealthGas $143.53 million 1.54 $51.94 million $1.77 3.40

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than StealthGas. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than StealthGas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

66.3% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of StealthGas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Euronav beats StealthGas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Euronav

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. As of March 15, 2024, Euronav NV operates as subsidiary of CMB NV.

About StealthGas

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals. It offers crude oil and natural gas. The company operates a fleet of 33 LPG carries, including six JV vessels. StealthGas Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

