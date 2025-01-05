HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HQY

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total value of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. This trade represents a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,539 shares of company stock worth $4,040,303. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,758,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,065,000 after acquiring an additional 483,269 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after purchasing an additional 226,563 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 924.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 198,718 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 8.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,377,000 after buying an additional 115,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Trading Up 0.7 %

HQY stock opened at $97.47 on Friday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.88 and its 200 day moving average is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.