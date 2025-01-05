Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 217283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Heineken alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Heineken

Heineken Trading Down 1.2 %

Heineken Company Profile

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.61.

(Get Free Report)

Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.