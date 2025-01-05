Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $34.73 and last traded at $34.86, with a volume of 217283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.
Heineken Trading Down 1.2 %
Heineken Company Profile
Heineken N.V. brews and sells beer and cider in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Heineken Light, Orchard Thieves, Orchard Thieves Light, Birra Moretti, Coors, Murphy's and Beamish Stouts, Desperados, Tiger, Sol, and Foster's brand, as well as under regional and local brands.
