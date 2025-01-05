HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Shares Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €87.70 ($90.41) and last traded at €88.50 ($91.24). 2,766 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.80 ($91.55).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

