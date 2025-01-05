Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Time to Sell?

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 17.36 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 17.37 ($0.22). 77,753 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 355,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.48 ($0.22).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.59.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

